Cool sounds as Rat Pack show comes to Mansfield

The purveyors of cool are back to present some of the greatest music of the 20th century, after 15 years of touring to more than a million happy customers.

Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular is a totally live show, which will ignite wonderful memories through the songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior. It can be seen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, February 10.

Every song is a classic, including Come Fly with Me, That’s Amoré, Under My Skin, Mr Bojangles, That’s Life, Mack the Knife, and many more.

For 2017, the new show promises to bring you more glitz, more glamour, and an even more spectacular show than before, so even if you’ve already seen it, make sure you book to come again as it promises to be very different!

This revised production of Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular marks the debut of a new production company, and the Palace Theatre has secured the world

premiere of their new show here in Mansfield.

The UK Theatre Bureau, based in Nottingham, is headed up by former DJ, entertainment agent, personal manager to the stars and production manager, Tony Sherwood.

Tony and his team have a mission: to create six brand new productions to tour UK theatres nationwide in 2017. Tony says: “This is a very tall order – especially for someone who only measures 5’2” in height”

When it came to deciding where to present their very first show - the world premiere of the new Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular - there was only one theatre that Tony would consider for this very important role. He added: “Mansfield Palace Theatre was always going to be the first choice out of the hundreds of theatres nationwide.”

Why you may ask? The reason is simple... because historically Tony holds many fond memories of Mansfield as he was the resident disc jockey at the Mansfield Palais Ballroom in the 60s, which was just across the road from the Palace Theatre. This was the place where Tony started his career in the

entertainment industry and he feels like he is returning to his roots.

Different songs from the Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr era have been added to the new show.

If you are looking for a great night of live entertainment, you could do no better than to treat yourself, and your loved ones to a night at Mansfield Palace Theatre to enjoy the world’s favourite rat-pack songs, recreated by very talented performers, who do great justice to the legacy of Messrs Sinatra, Martin and Davis.

Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular is at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Friday, February 10.

Tickets are priced at £20.50 all seats (include 2.5 per cent booking fee. Online booking fees are £1 per ticket.) Contact the box office to book tickets on 01623 633133 or book online at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.