Dance favourites in NSO’s next concert

Get ready for a spectacular evening of music and dance in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s next concert, entitled Romance And Ritual.

It takes place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, November 11, from 7pm.

One of Britain’s top amateur orchestras is bringing a collection of ballet favourites to Nottingham, brought to life by Sandra Taylor School of Dance and Keyworth School of Theatre Dance.

The programme – which includes a rare chance to see Stravinsky’s iconic Rite of Spring being performed as well as the enchanting Sleeping Beauty by Tchaikovsky – boasts a varied selection of classics.

Tickets are £6-£21. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk