DCO’s double bill of Mendelssohn

Derby Concert Orchestra begin their 2016-2017 season with a performance on Saturday, October 15, from, 7pm.

The venue will be St Peter’s Church, Littleover, Derby, and conductor Jonathan Trout and DCO will perform four works.

These are Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Mendelssohn’s Scherzo and Nocturne from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and the same composer’s Third Symphony, the ‘Scottish’. See www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk for more.