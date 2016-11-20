DCO to present latest family concert

Derby Concert Orchestra members will present their Countdown To Christmas family concert at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, December 3, from 7pm.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout (pictured), the popular annual concert will again feature a wide range of entertaining music.

The programme will include the first movement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Rossini’s William Tell Overture, Bizet’s Carmen Suite No 1, plus works by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Copland, Queen, Abba, and more, plus some festive favourites,

For more details, you can go to www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk