Depeche Mode tribute act at city centre venue

Depeche Mode fans can enjoy a top tribute at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, June 17, courtesy of Speak And Spell.

This summer Depeche Mode embark on a new world tour with what will no doubt be a fantastic new show and visual spectacle.

But if you also want to relive classic Depeche Mode concerts of 30 years ago, come to the King Street venue to see Speak And Spell in action.

Europe’s leading Depeche Mode tribute will perform another cracking concert, delivering Depeche Mode’s biggest hits in their original style.

Not only this but, like their sell out shows celebrating anniversaries of albums such as Speak and Spell, Violator and Black Celebration shows, this evening will include their own no compromises take on Music for the Masses almost 30 years to the day after the original album’s release.

The evening will stay true to the Concert for the Masses shows that followed, with lots of surprises

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk