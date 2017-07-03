Derby Concert Band is in action on Saturday in latest performance

Derby Concert Band will be in action at Woodlands School, Allestree, on Saturday, July 8, in a performance with a 7.30pm start.

For this summer concert, the ensemble will be joined by musicians from Woodlands School, and the programme includes some seasonal favourites with a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

Tickets are available from Foulds music shop in Derby or from any band member or at the door.

Further information can be found at www.derbyconcertband.co.uk