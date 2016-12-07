Derby Concert Band’s pair of performances

There is a busy week in store for Derby Concert Band with a brace of performances lined up.

The band hopes the festive concerts will provide something for everyone. Tickets are available from Foulds music shop on Irongate in Derby or from any band member or at the door.

The first is on Sunday, December 11, from 6pm, and will be a special Christmas concert with Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir at The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield.

You can enjoy a fantastic selection of Christmas music for both brass and voices.

The second concert is on Saturday, December 17, at 7.30pm and is being billed as a Christmas Festival at Broadway Baptist Church Broadway, Derby.

This traditional Christmas concert will feature special guests Voices Choir, and includes special festive treats and seasonal favourites with plenty of carols to sing along to.

Further information about the band can be found at www.derbyconcertband.co.uk