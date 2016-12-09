Derby gig for Matt McGuinness and the MLC

Matt McGuinness & the MLC perform their first hometown gig in the intimate setting of The Maypole Cafe Bar & Thetare in Derby on Tuesday, December 13.

The gig is being brought to you by Furthest from the Sea Music, Comedy & Arts

This experienced five-piece, comprising of guitar, piano/organ, drums, bass and saxophone/whistle, with a smattering of vocals, explores sounds from contemporary folk to good old fashioned rock n roll, providing a backdrop to the contemplative and wryly insightful lyrics of Matt McGuinness (formally of Karl and The Marx Brothers).

Content in their own skin and unashamedly spanning the decades some would dismiss as middle age, The MLC are passionate about love, life and politics and far from short of direction, vision and ambition.

Entry is £5 on the door.

Photo by Chris Seddon Photography