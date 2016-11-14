Derbyshire gig for Methera`

Celebrating ten years together, groundbreaking folk string quartet Methera launch their third album Vortex this month and will be in action at St Martin’s Church, Stoney Middleton, on Tuesday, November 22.

Methera is a unique ensemble: a string quartet with roots firmly planted in the musical traditions of England, Sweden and beyond. Their national tours, BBC Radio 3 broadcasts and collaborations have helped them establish a reputation as a scintillating live act.

Ten years on from their first public appearance, they are as captivating and innovative as ever and celebrate with a national tour and the launch of their third album Vortex.

Methera is made up of Lucy Deakin (cello), John Dipper and Emma Reid (fiddles) and Miranda Rutter (viola), who combine a deep knowledge of traditional music with a wide range of other influences and expertise and a deep sense of musical interaction.

Newly composed pieces sit alongside timeless traditional material; their music is both sophisticated and earthy, groundbreaking and familiar, enchanting and thrilling - chamber folk at its best.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 in advance. Telephone on 01433 631490 or go to www.wegottickets.com/event/375294