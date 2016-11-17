Derbyshire gig for Zoe Gilbert and co

The Zoe Gilbert Quartet will be in action at Breadsall Memorial Hall on Friday, November 18.

This will be a Live And Local performance, featuring the nationally renowned, immensely talented and exuberant jazz vocalist.

She is joined by her sparkling band for an adventurous blend of new music, familiar classics and contemporary covers. You can expect an evening of sheer enjoyment, suitable for those aged 15 and over.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office on 01332 831577.