Don’t Dilly Dally on the way to Bodega

You can enjoy a performance by Dilly Dally at Nottingham’s Bodega venue on Saturday, September 17.

Also on the bill that night will be Weaves and Abbattoir Blues.

Then, you can see Kingdom Rapper UK plus support on Sunday, September 18, followed by a visit from Howie Payne on Tuesday, September 20, plus support.

Thursday, September 22, is the date for a performance by Oscar, with support from Girli.

Finally, there’s a Quadrophenia Night taking place on Friday, September 23, an event that also features Absolute Kinks and DJ Drew Stanshall.