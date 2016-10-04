Double bill of top tributes in an evening of classic rock at MFN

Two of the UK’s finest rock tribute bands join forces for an evening of classic music at the MFN club, Shipley Gate, near Eastwood and Ilkeston, on Saturday, October 15.

Dirty DC, the tribute to ACDC described as ‘not a tribute, more religious experience’ will be appearing as well as Motorkill, the acclaimed Birmingham tribute to the legendary Motorhead.

Expect thunderous versions of Back In Black, Whole Lotta Rosie, Ace Of Spades, Overkill and Bomber. There will be hot food and merchandise stalls and there is free camping outside.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are £10 advance and £5 for under 16s. Get them from the venue, from Zebra Muzik, Ilkeston or by post from russell.saxton@ntlworld.com.