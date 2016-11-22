Double delight for music fans as Tilston and Lowe reach area

Steve Tilston and Jez Lowe will be bringing their joint UK tour to The Nailers Football Club Concert Room, Bridge Street, Belper, on Saturday, November 26, from 8pm.

Two of England’s greatest singer songwriters on the acoustic folk scene join forces for a series of concerts filled with amazing songs and music.

They have been pals for years and this is something they’ve always wanted to do together but, apart from a few select shows in the USA, their busy schedules haven’t allowed them to tour in the UK… until now that is.

Steve has been described as “a complete guitarist,” “a singer songwriter of rare talent” and Jez’s double nomination at the 2015 BBC R2 Folk Awards for “Best Singer” and “Best New Song”, was a timely reminder of his standing in the UK folk and acoustic music scene.

Both Steve Tilston and Jez Lowe are top-class musicians, and to have them here in Derbyshire is certainly a rare treat. Tickets are £14 from the Ticket Hotline 01773 853428.

Catch them whilst you can.