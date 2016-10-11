Dudes are off on a Mission Impossible

Opera Dudes will present their Live and Local show Mission Impossible at Heage Village Hall on Friday, October 14, from 7.30pm.

No ordinary double act, this wonderful duo rip up the rule book with a classy mix of opera, swing, show tunes and slapstick humour.

Bringing formidable voices and a great deal of self-deprecating charm to a truly eclectic repertoire ranging from Verdi to Elvis, this is a gem of entertainment.

Call the box office on 01773 853358.

Suitable for those aged 7 and over