Enjoy the sounds of America in Nottingham concert

The BBC Philharmonic will be performing in a Discovering Copland concert on Friday, November 17 under the baton of star conductor John Wilson.

The performance at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham starts at 7.30pm and also features Stephen Johnson as the presenter.

Come and be awestruck by the biggest American sounds and discover the ͞the voice of American music. ͟If there ever was a composer who embodied America, its wide-open spaces and pioneering spirit, then it must be Aaron Copland, so much so that his Fanfare for the Common Man is now played at American Presidential Inaugurations.

This special concert offers the chance to explore his expansive soundscapes with accessible introductions from broadcaster Stephen Johnson, featuring live musical illustrations, and performances from conductor John Wilson, whose recording of Copland’s music with the BBC Philharmonic have been widely praised.

The Corral Nocturne from Copland’s 1942 ballet Rodeo provides a reflective entrée to his most ambitious symphonic statement. Commissioned by conductor Serge Koussevitsky in memory of his wife, the Third Symphony is both broadly lyrical and brassily extrovert.

Drawing on the traditional song forms that inspired his earlier ballets, Copland creates some of the most impressive musical panoramas heard in the 20th century, ending with unquenchable optimism as his Fanfare for the Common Man blazes its trail through the finale.

Tickets are £12͞. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.