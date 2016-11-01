Enter Bastille’s Wild World at Nottingham venue

London four-piece Bastille will perform a show at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, November 5, as part of the tour to promote latest album Wild World.

Wild World retains the vivid, rich, filmic song-writing of its predecessor but pushes the band’s distinctive sound in exciting new directions. Lyrically, too, it’s a leap forward.

“If our first album was about growing up and the anxieties surrounding it” Dan from the band explains, “our second is about trying to make sense of the world around you, both as you see it and as it’s presented to you through the media. It’s also about asking questions of the world and of the people in it. We wanted the album to be a bit disorientating - at times extroverted and introverted, light and dark.”

Tickets are priced at £33.60 (includes administration fee). There is a maximum of six tickets per person. Hospitality packages are also available via the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/bastille or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.