Entertaining evening in store with Tim Flint in Belper

Belper’s very own Tim Flint will be the guest performer at Belper and District Organ and Keyboard Club’s latest concert.

It will take place on Saturday, December 17, at The Congregational Church, Green Lane, Belper.

Tim’s easy listening style and great sense of humour always make for a great night’s entertainment. From big band, classics, modern, Latin, show tunes, Tim always plays a varied selection of music. Come and start your Christmas festivities early. You won’t be disappointed.

Tim started playing the organ at the age of 12, after showing a great interest in music at school, and playing the drums in the school orchestra. His keyboard experience started off on a very small chord organ, and he started taking lessons from a local organ teacher. Tim turned out to be a very fast learner, and very soon, his teacher suggested that Tim really needed an instrument with two manuals and pedal board. Tim soon showed a flair for playing, and when his teacher started to take his pupils out to give performances at disabled centres or senior citizens homes, Tim was always there, not only showing a flair for playing, but also communicating with his audience.

From there, things very quickly moved on.

For those who haven’t had the Tim Flint experience, it really is amazing. Tim isn’t just an organist, but also an entertainer, a musician, and a showman, believing that each performance should be ‘a show’, where the audience can forget their worries for a while, and lose themselves in the evening.

As an entertainer, he is larger than life, who over the years has earned himself a reputation for flamboyance, usually seen in his evening performances wearing various sparkling outfits of different styles and colours, flowing capes etc, and his ability to communicate and interact with the audience (not forgetting his very quick wit and humour) is widely recognized, making the whole experience unforgettable.

Admission is £6 members or £7 for non members including refreshments.

For further details, please call 01773 827204.