Essex visits Notts for concert

The Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham is the venue for a performance by veteran David Essex on Saturday, November 5.
The internationally renowned singer, composer, and actor has announced his first major tour in over four years, performing much loved hits spanning over his entire 50-year repertoire.
The show starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.
Photo by Paul Marc Mitchell
