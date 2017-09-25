Even better than the real thing? Check out tribute at The Flowerpot

U2UK bring their tribute to U2 to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, September 29.

U2UK have won the hearts of U2 fans all over by performing in Europe and beyond, including U2’s after show party at the Heineken Stadium for two consecutive nights on the Dutch leg of the Vertigo tour.

Over their 15-year history, they have played to audiences all over the world, from Beirut, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Malta, Azores, Ireland, Cyprus, Sweden, Holland, Belgium and of course all over the UK, and to crowds from as intimate as 100 to more than 10,000. It’s easy to see why U2UK are Europe’s premier U2 tribute show.

Performing songs spanning four decades of some of the greatest rock anthems ever written, U2UK recreate the most captivating moments of the tours which have earned U2 their reputation as ‘The World’s Greatest Rock Band’.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk