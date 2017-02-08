Experience some bongo fury at Derby Cathedral

Internationally renowned musicians O Duo will bring their unique and energetic percussion performance to Derby Cathedral for the first time on Friday, February 10, as part of the Twilights concert series.

Musicians Oliver Cox and Owen Gunnell will perform a special one-hour concert starting at 6pm entitled Bongo Fury.

The programme is an eclectic collection of classical and contemporary music re-arranged for percussion as well as their own compositions using a variety of different instruments from the lyrical marimba and glockenspiel to a vibraphone and a selection of drums.

The concert has been curated by East Midlands orchestra Sinfonia Viva and Derby Cathedral as part of the Twilights series of drive-time and evening concerts, which is a key element in the Cathedral’s two-year cultural audience development programme that has been supported with a £80,000 Arts Council England grant.

Sinfonia Viva first worked with O Duo in 2013 as part of their unique collaboration with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra with world premieres of composer Fraser Trainer’s new percussion concerto at Derby Assembly Rooms and then in Australia.

O Duo made their Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut in 2002 with Bongo Fury, the opening number at the Derby concert. They have since performed it more than 25 times to sell-out crowds around the world and much critical acclaim.

Since then, O Duo has gone from strength to strength – giving recitals all over the world, performing both chamber music and concertos in many of the country’s top concert halls and playing in Hyde Park for the iconic Last Night of the Proms.

Tickets for Bongo Fury start from £6 and are available from Sinfonia Viva’s website www.vivaorch.co.uk, by telephone 0333 666 3366 or in person from the Derby LIVE box office in the Market Place.