Extra Nottingham date for star Olly

An extra Olly Murs show has been added at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham due to huge demand.

Tickets for the extra show on Tuesday, March 14 are on sale. He is also performing there on March 13.

Olly’s last tour in 2015 was a triumph, selling out all 27 dates. This summer, Olly played a spellbinding set to a 65,000 Hyde Park crowd as special guest to Take That further cementing his reputation as one of the Britain’s very best live performers.

Tickets are priced at £33.04, £44.24 and £61.60 (includes administration fee). Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/ollymurs