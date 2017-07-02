Feast of music as town’s festival returns

Seventy top-flight professional singers and players will gather in the historic Nottinghamhsire cathedral town of Southwell over the August Bank Holiday weekend to take part in the fourth annual Southwell Music Festival.

The centrepiece of the five-day programme will be an all-Mozart concert featuring multi-award-winning pianist James Baillieu performing piano concerto No. 21 C major K467.

This will be followed by a performance of the Great Mass in C minor K427 with the critically-acclaimed soprano Sophie Bevan and mezzo-soprano Rachel Kelly, as the soloists.

The professional choir and orchestra will be conducted by Marcus Farnsworth with the orchestra led by associate artistic director Jamie Campbell.

Among the higlights of this year’s festival will be:

The Art of the Trio with Rachel Kelly, Lena Eckels and Amy Harman – August 24-25, 7pm

Brahms’s Two Songs for Alto, Viola and Piano and Horn Trio

Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No.2 in E minor and Two Shakespearean Piano Trios by Charlotte Bray

In the State Chamber of the Archbishop’s Palace once used by Cardinal Wolsey.

Strings in the Quire with Jamie Campbell and Alison Rose – August 24-25, 8.15pm

Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis

Britten’s Les Illuminations

Arvo Pärt’s Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

In the Minster’s 13th century Quire

Classical with a Twist – August 24, 25, 27, 7.15pm

Mozart’s Sonata K292 arranged for Bassoon and String Trio

Villa-Lobos’s Bachianas Brasileiras No 6 for Flute and Bassoon

Steve Reich’s Clapping Music

The second half comprises specially arranged close harmony vocal arrangements of popular folk and pop songs and numbers from stage musicals.

In Southwell’s former Georgian theatre, the Old Theatre Deli

Late Night Baroque with Chelys Consort of Viols, The Little Baroque Company and Southwell Festival Voices - August 24, 10pm

Buxtehude’s Membra Jesu Nostri patientis sanctissima

A twilight performance in the Minster’s Quire.

Voices of Freedom: Late Night Choral Music with Southwell Festival Voices - August 25, 10pm

Poulenc’s cantata for double choir Figure Humaine

The rest of the programme will draw on choral works from around Europe which echo this theme

Southwell Music Festival is very grateful for the generous support from sponsors, festival friends and many other donors.

As well as the extensive involvement of members of the community in offering a variety of gifts in kind from hosting visiting musicians to volunteer stewarding all of which allow the Festival to happen. The festival takes place by kind permission of Southwell Cathedral.

For tickets, you can contact the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.southwellmusicfestival.com