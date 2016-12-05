Feelgood factor at Flowerpot

Dr Feelgood are back in the area for a gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, December 10.

Support on the night at the King Street venue comes from fast rising blues performer Jack Hutchinson.

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s, Dr. Feelgood remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world. The raw and uncompromising style of their performance resulted in the album Stupidity that immediately went to the number one position in the U.K. charts.

Dr. Feelgood have also enjoyed global success with a string of hit singles including Roxette, Back in the Night, Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator - which gave the group their first gold record.

The last album to feature Lee Brilleaux - Down at the Doctors - was recorded live at the Dr. Feelgood Music Bar on Canvey Island, (now the site of the Oysterfleet Hotel) just two months before he died in 1994. The current line-up features the rhythm section Kevin Morris on drums and Phil Mitchell on bass, approaching 27 years in the band and Steve Walwyn on guitar who has been with the band for 20 years.

Vocalist Robert Kane (formerly of the Animals) is the most recent addition – joining in 1999.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £15. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk