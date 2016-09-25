Festival announces autumn concert line up

An exciting series of autumn concerts have been announced by the Gate to Southwell Festival.

All the concerts will be held at the HopBarn, a newly converted performance venue off Upton Road, Southwell.

The first concert is on Monday September 26, and will feature Connla an exciting new Irish band.

For details of future concerts visit www.gtsf.uk.

Tickets for all the concerts are priced at just £10 in advance from Woodlanders, King St, Southwell (01636 815172) or via the website www.gtsf.uk There will be a licensed real ale bar at all the concerts. For more information ring 01636 816678.