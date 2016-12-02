Festive concert for Fishpond Choir

The Fishpond Choir is back in Matlock Bath for a Christmas concert at Holy Trinity Church, and the choir’s mix of traditional and modern Christmas songs is sure to be a treat.

Under the direction of Dana de Waal, and accompanied by Adam Howell, the choir will perform a variety of songs from around the world, all beautifully arranged and passionately sung.

The concert will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, December 3. Tickets cost £10, to include refreshments, and will be available on the door, or can be ordered in advance by phoning 01629 58325. See www.fishpondchoir.com or Facebook (@FishpondChoir) for more details.