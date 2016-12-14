Festive fun with Derby Concert Band

Derby Concert Band is to perform a concert called Christmas Festival at Broadway Baptist Church, Derby, on Saturday, December 17.
The concert starts at 7.30pm. The band’s traditional Christmas concert with special guests Voices Choir, features special festive treats and seasonal favourites with plenty of carols to sing along to.
For more on the concert - and the band - go to www.derbyconcertband.co.uk
