Festive treats with Derby Concert Band

Derby Concert Band has two performances to look forward to in December.

The first of these is on Sunday, December 11, from 6pm. It takes place at the Winding Wheel, Holywell Street, Chesterfield, and will also feature Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir

There will be a fantastic selection of Christmas music.

Then, on Saturday, December 17, from 7.30pm, the band will be playing in a Christmas Festival at Broadway Baptist Church, Broadway, Derby.

This will be the band’s traditional Christmas concert with special guests Voices Choir, featuring special festive treats and seasonal favourites with plenty of carols to sing along to.

For more details on the band and the concerts, go to www.derbyconcertband.co.uk