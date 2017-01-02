Five of the best at Rock City punk event

January blues will be banished in style when the New Year’s Revolution show hits Nottingham’s Rock City on Sunday, January 8.

This will feature five of the county’s finest punk acts and a wide range of styles for a show that sees the doors opening at 4.30pm.

Its organiser is Jason Whittle, who runs the legendary Foremans Punk Rock Bar in Nottingham city centre. He said: “Rock City is an iconic venue, and we’re lucky to have it here in Nottingham. So what better than having a show with just local bands?

“All in all, a tenner for five local bands at the country’s best venue. What more could you want?”

Topping the bill are the mighty Resistance 77, who have been playing their brand of street punk all over the world since 1979 and count former Forest and England legend Stuart Pearce as one of their fans.

Any lingering January blues will be wiped away by the hilarious Hung Like Hanratty, who have been around on and off since 1992 playing their near-the-knuckle observational punk.

Making their Rock City debut are Verbal Warning (pictured), who played their first gig in December 1980 and shared a bill with Resistance 77 in those early days and have a new CD out in 2017.

Static Kill will entertain with their own brand of acoustic self-penned bass-driven punk rock and have already built a good following in Nottingham.

Competing the bill are Headstone Horrors, a fast-paced, female-fronted horror band who bring their own brand of street punk to the horror genre and are signed to Headcheck Records.

Advance tickets are £10 from Foremans Bar or it’s £12 on the door and there will be a post-gig party at Foremans until 1am to complete the day’s fun.

See www.rock-city.co.uk for more.