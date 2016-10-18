Flowerpot welcomes Forbert and Foreigner’s Journey

Steve Forbert (pictured) kicks off the week’s entertainment at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, October 20.

The singer-songwriter had his first major hit back in 1979. Thirty-plus years later, he’s still writing acclaimed songs having released 14 studio albums, including a Grammy-nominated tribute to Mississippi legend, Jimmie Rodgers. He has seen his songs performed by the likes of Keith Urban, Rosanne Cash and Marty Stuart, been inducted into the Mississippi Hall of Fame - and even appeared opposite Cyndi Lauper in her music video for Girls Just Wanna Have Fun!

Forbert is one of the few artists who can mesmerize a crowd with nothing but a distinctive voice, an acoustic guitar and his trusty harmonica slung around his neck.

Then on Saturday, October 22, there’s a chance to see a gig at the King Street venue from A Foreigner’s Journey, with their tribute to Foreigner and Journey.

Well known all over the World, Foreigner and Journey are giants of the genre best known as Adult Orientated Rock and have been huge draws as live acts since forming in the 1970s. The two bands have achieved massive commercial and critical success and both sold in excess of 80 million albums, their supreme musical quality meaning that they’ve never been victims of trends or passing fashions. Sadly for those in the UK, their shows over here have been few and far between,

Thankfully the next best thing is here - A Foreigner’s Journey.

The band has toured throughout the UK and Europe for the last six years and headlined a number of festivals, safely establishing themselves as one of the most respected and known tribute shows around.

Cherry picking the very best songs from each of the two bands, bona fide rock classics such as Don’t Stop Believing, Separate Ways, Cold As Ice, Juke Box Hero, Waiting For A Girl Like You, and I Want To Know What Love Is will be featured.

Doors open at 8pm for both shows. Admission is £15 for Steve Forbert and £10 for A Foreigner’s Journey.

For ticket details, see www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo credit: Alan Messer