Get in the mood at the RCH

Sunday, December 18, sees The Glenn Miller Orchestra play at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham.

The concert starts at 4pm and tickets are £22.50 -£26.50.

Directed by Ray McVay and featuring The Swing Time Jivers & The Polka Dot Dolls, come and listen to the world’s greatest big band perform with the Moonlight Serenaders plus soloists Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk