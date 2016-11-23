Thursday, November 24

New Orleans Heat play at the Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.

Stacey Gaunt and Dave Major. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Red Butler. The Flowerpot, Derby

Harris Nixon’s Jam Night, The Stonegravels, Chesterfield.

Friday, November 25

The Crashers play indie rock at The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Flint, Moore & Byrne play the Old Poets Corner, Ashover. Firecracker play at the Butchers Arms, Brimington. Kingdom of States play at 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Soft Machine. The Flowerpot, Derby

Beth McCartney. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sammy Beck. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.

Saturday, November 26

Poizon tribute band at Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Your Next play punk pop party tunes at The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

The Marv White Band. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Scott Anson. Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Seventh Son. The Cutlers Arms, Rotherham.

Gonzo play at the Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Taste Of Honey play The Stongravels, Chesterfield. Still Crazy play at Brimington Social Club.

Harmony & Reason play at Grassmoor club.

On The Brink play classic rock at The Poet & Castle, Codnor.

Poor Man’s Ride play at The Milestone, Crystal Peaks. Sparta play 10A High Street, Dronfield.

The Old Romantics and Filthy Beggars And Angels will be playing the Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Bad Penny are at The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Uncle Salty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Wam Bam Band. Matlock Town FC Social Club. Tickets £5, from club shop or call Tom Wright on 07850065968.

The Membranes, plus The Lengthmen & Thee Eviltones. The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby.

Dancing With Les. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club, Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield.

Scott Anson. The Willow Tree, Church Street, Pilsley.

The Pitz. Bolsover Christmas Festival (daytime) and then The Boat Inn at Cromford (evening).

Sunday, November 27

Hannah Lily. Open mic afternoon at The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Bruce Dean. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Rattled play 60s and 70s pop at The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Do$ch play at Clowne Community Centre.

Lewis Bootle, Joseph Knight, Josh Simons play at Twenty Ten, Matlock.

A Night With MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Wonk Unit plus Pizza Tramp & The Sneaks. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Craig Deegan. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.