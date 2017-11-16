Thursday, November 16
Alex Spacie’s open mic jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Dave Mooney. The Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.
Friday, November 17
The Red Shoes: Our Kate Bush Story. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas. The Venue, Derby.
Jaque Seviour & Alan David Mansbridge. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Sparta Party. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Fred Zeppelin. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Cockney Rejects. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Mike Johns. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Natural. The Last Post, Derby.
Midnight Pumpkin Trucks. Tiffany Lounge, Midland Road, Derby.
Origin. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
BIN 53-4. The Queens Head, High Street, Buxton.
Saturday, November 18
Bad Manners. The Avenue, Chesterfield.
Blondied. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Bon Giovi. Tribute to Bon Jovi. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Soul Diva. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.
The Outcasts. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
20th Century Rocks. Brimington Social Club.
Derren Boulton. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.
Karen Starr. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Jury Dogs. Tiffany Lounge, Derby.
Vamp. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Near As Glam It. The Joker’s (Selston WM Club), Recreation Road, Selston.
Jennie Laine. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Graham Heath. Club Chesterfield, Ashgate, Chesterfield.
Classix. Great Rocks Club, Peak Dale.
Patrick. The Last Post, Derby.
Inflations. Comedy duo. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.
Jamie Mallender. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.
Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.
High on DC. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Sunday, November 19
Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Damon Downs Band. The Ark Tavern, Brimington. 5pm.
Davy Nicholls. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Jamie Mallender’s acoustic jam session. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.
The Amelia Carter Band play at Clowne Community Centre, Clowne.
Monday, November 20
Starscreen. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Mart Rodger Manchester Jazz. Poynton British Legion, Georges Road. Poynton, 7.30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 21
Harris Nixon’s Jam Night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, November 22
Peter Shaw, country ‘n’ Western singer. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.
Louis Stephens. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.
Crimson & Clover’s jam session. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.
