Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, December 2

Tribute to Paul Weller by The Modfathers. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Shaun Willow aka Willow, vocalist, guitar and saxophone, at The Venue in Rainworth. Free admission.

Heroes . Award-winning live Band. Members £2. Guests £3. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Fahran. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

Tom Jones tribute by Tony Gold, plus The Full Monty charity fund raiser show, only £5 on the door at Warsop Black Market.

Saturday, December 3

The Fabulous Kommitments. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Kula Shaker/Strange Bones. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

Sunday, December 4

Van Halen tribute by Van Hailen. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The Amelia Carter Band play at Clowne Community Centre.

Evolution. Live pop trio.

Members £1. Guests £2. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Acoustic Sunday with Morris & Watson, The Silk Road , plus an amazing close up magician, Tom Roper. Free entry at Warsop Black Market.

Monday, December 5

The Bootleg Beatles. Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham.

Tuesday, December 6

Free acoustic charity gig featuring Ally Dickaty from the punk rock band The Virgin Marys, supported by local Notts based young musician, Charlie Fearon. Inspire venue, The Old Library, Leeming Street, Mansfield.

James: Girl At The End Of The World. Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham.

Thursday, December 8

The Easy Street Jazz Band, The Unwin Club, Unwin Street, Sutton.

Black Grape plus Alias Kid. Rock City, Talbot Street, Nottingham.

The Elvis Experience: The Vegas Days. Fantastic new production with ten-piece band. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Nottingham.