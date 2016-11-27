Glee Club gig for Radin

Critically acclaimed recording artist Joshua Radin is touring the UK at the moment to promote his latest album, The Fall.

He will be at Nottingham Glee Club on December 1.

Radin said: “The Fall is my seventh studio album, but it’s the first album I’ve produced myself, so this feels like the most honest work I’ve released in my 12-year career.”

Throughout his career, Joshua Radin has built a reputation as a journeyman musician, touring the world and making a name for himself as a creative, emotive and honest songwriter.

He has sold hundreds of thousands of records and his songs have been featured in over 100 films and his songs have enjoyed a myriad of TV placements. He has topped the iTunes charts, earned raves everywhere from Rolling Stone to The Guardian and has made appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show and Conan, to name a few.

Love and the complications surrounding it have long proven to be Radin’s songwriting forte. Though he never intended to be a live performer, there was little choice when the first song he ever wrote, Winter, was featured on an episode of Scrubs. The resulting fervor around the song soon led to a record deal.

