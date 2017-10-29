Good Companions to perform Sondheim classic at Derby Theatre

Good Companions Stage Society return to Derby Theatre with a production of Follies.

The popular and acclaimed musical features a book by James Goldman and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It can be seen from October 31-November 4.

The show tells the tale of the eponymous Dimitri Weismann who has gathered together the surviving players of his lavish pre-war Follies for a first and last reunion: an invitation “to glamorize the old days, stumble through a song or two and lie about ourselves” - before the theatre is demolished to make way for a parking lot.

Mirroring the show, the society has welcomed back previous members to join in the party.

Lynne Dickenson and Anthony Varney are just two of the returning cast and are well known on the amateur theatre circuit in Derby.

Both have performed in roles for the society and a delve into the company records have turned up the photographs of Anthony as Don Lockwood in Singing in the Rain (pictured), from 1996 and Lynne as Miss Mona in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas from 1993.

“It really is good to be back with the society, who have played such a big part in my life,” says Anthony, who was the company chairman for more than ten years. “Although there has been a big change in membership, there are still a few familiar faces.

“I’ve been on stage in Derby with many different companies,” adds Lynne, “but returning to Good Companions for this show is a return to my roots with many happy memories of my time as a performer and musical director.”

Anne George also returns to the stage following a lengthy break, but has remained actively involved in the company as a committee member and joins her dancing grandaughter on the stage.

The show features an array of Sondheim’s well-known numbers including I’m Still Here, Broadway Baby and Losing My Mind.

Evening performances are at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available now, from £15, at www.derbytheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01332 593939.