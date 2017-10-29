Guildhall gig for fans of Celtic rock

Catch Creeds Cross in action at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Friday, November 3, from 8pm.

Made up of some of the world’s finest musicians, Creeds Cross play their new arrangements alongside their very own huge songs, together with some jaw dropping dance arrangements performed by the brilliant Maeve McPhillips.

Creeds Cross, The Celtic Journey is a show not to be missed for fans of Celtic rock. Tickets are priced at £22.25.

Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or on www.derbylive.co.uk.