Guys and Dolls comes to Lace Market Theatre

Frank Loesser’s classic musical Guys and Dolls is to be performed at Nottingham’s Lace Market Theatre from July 24-29.

Considered to be one of the greatest musicals of the 20th century, Guys And Dolls won both the Pulitzer prize for drama and the Tony award for best musical.

Guys And Dolls is a comic mix of gambling and religion, sex and innocence.

The show includes such popular songs as Sit Down You’re Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Luck Be A Lady and I’ve Never Been In Love Before.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9507201.