Hair Rock to play at The Diamnod

Check out The Diamond at Sutton-in-Ashfield this coming weekend for a couple of eagerly-awaited performances.
On Friday, February 3, Hair Rock will be covering bands of the 80s, with support at the Stoney Street-based venue from Nasty High.
Then, on Saturday, February 4, there will be a Meatloaf tribute from Maetloaf, the eight-piece band.
Check out www.thediamonduk.com for more details on those and other forthcoming gigs at the venue.
