Helix Ensemble will round off Clifton Festival

Helix Ensemble will be performing the final concert of the Clifton Festival, on Saturday, July 15.

The talented and popular ensemnble will bring a mix of lovely melodies and lively rhythms to St Mary’s Church, Clifton Village, Nottingham at 7.30pm.

The orchestra will be directed and led by Clare Bhabra, a superb violinist from the Tedesca quartet and Sinfonia Viva.

The concert starts with the famous Siegfried Idyll by Wagner, a romantic masterpiece written for his wife’s birthday, followed by Finzi’s Romance. The programme includes two Sinfoniettas, sometimes called short symphonies, one by Malcolm Arnold, the English composer, and the other written in 1873 by Raff, a little-known German composer.

Clive Pollard is a local musician who composed the Southwell Suite for Helix Ensemble for a concert in Southwell Minster in 2010, music evoking different aspects of Southwell, and the ensemble is delighted to be able to play it again in July. Fuga con Pajarillo is a lively rhythmic piece of music written by Venezuelan Aldemaro Romero, based on the Pajarillo dance.

The final piece of music, Arnold’s Sinfonietta is a three-movement work in the spirit of an 18th century divertimento, bringing a jubilant conclusion to the concert.

Refreshments will be available.

Tickets are £12 (children half price) and are available on the door or in advance from clare31337@btinternet.com or you can call 0115 921 3937, 07775 902 385 or 0115 984 5330.