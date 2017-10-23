Hits galore as Absolute Bowie return to Mansfield

The acclaimed David Bowie tribute act Absolute Bowie will return to the One Call Stadium in Mansfield on Saturday, November 25, following the success of their last performance at Mansfield Town Football Club.

Absolute Bowie will play in the 1861 Suite and doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £15 per person.

The tribute act has enjoyed a fantastic year touring the country and has played a number of sold-out dates at O2 Academy venues nationwide.

Absolute Bowie continue to celebrate the life and music of the late, lamented Starman with a spectacular show, uniting Bowie fans across the UK.

The five-piece (six with added saxophone!) has toured all over Europe for the last nine years, faithfully performing the music of David Bowie with uncanny accuracy.

The audience members are taken on a journey, experiencing the different personas of Bowie, from Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane through to The Thin White Duke and the late 80s.

Absolute Bowie has been voted one of the best tribute bands in the UK with their energetic - and theatrical - stage show. Prepare to be taken from A to Z (Absolute Beginners to Ziggy) with Stations to Station in between.

Performing hits such as Starman, Heroes and China Girl, this is a gig not to be missed.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.mtfcboxoffice.co.uk, from the Mansfield Town ticket office in person or over the phone on 01623 482482 or from Vinyl Lounge in Mansfield Town Centre (opposite McDonald’s)

Photo credit: Kyle McLoughlin