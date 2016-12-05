Hits galore as Madness play arena

British pop legends Madness are at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 12 to promote their latest album Can’t Touch Us Now, which was released at the end of October.

This is their first major arena tour in over two years.

The new tour will see the band showcase new tracks from their forthcoming album as well playing all the hits and fan favourites.

From their first single release in 1979, Madness have written and performed classic track after classic track and are still going strong. The 16-track Can’t Touch Us Now is their 11th album and is packed with classic Madness songs.

Tickets are priced at £42 and £50.40 (includes administration fee). Hospitality packages are also available via the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/madness or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.