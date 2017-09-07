Hits galore in ABBA tribute show

Thank You for the Music – The tribute to ABBA is coming to the Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on Friday, October 27.

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other.

The hugely popular show, combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by an all-star cast that’ll have you thanking ABBA for the music again and again!.

Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles – ABBA’s incredible legacy now lives on in concert with this all-new spectacular show.

ABBA hits to be featured include Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Gimme,Gimme, Gimme, The Winner Takes It All and Thank You for the Music, among many others.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office on 01246 345 222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk