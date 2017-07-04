Hits galore in AOR tribute show at Flowerpot

The Legends of AOR show comes to The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, July 8.

A band who play the best selection of AOR classics, fronted by one of the best UK rock vocalists, Legends Of AOR are a tribute to the music of the 80s American melodic rock bands, featuring music from Journey, Boston, Styx, Kansas, Foreigner, Toto, REO Speedwagon, Survivor, Don Henley and more.

This show will have you out of your seat, singing along and crying out for more with its energy, top class musicianship, soaring harmonies as you relive the songs of your youth.

The line-up for the band is Jimi Anderson (lead vocals), Matt Pearce (guitars and backing vocals), Julia Krajewska (keyboards and backing vocals), Mel Gabbitas (bass guitar) and Tony Piper (drums).

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk