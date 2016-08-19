Hundreds of bikers set to be at first Rise From the Ashes festival

Up to 200 bikers are set to head to the first Rise From the Ashes festival this weekend organised by Gothic Bikers.

The event takes place from August 19 - 21, at the Three Lions pub, Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale.

Over the course of the weekend there will be live music, a bouncy castle, a fire show, family activities, Zumbadia gothic belly dancers and much more.

Camping is also available on site.

Cash raised by the event will go to Moo Haven Horse Rescue.

Gothic Bikers vice chairman, Matt said: “ The charity is close toa few of our members’ hearts and does a great job supporting and rehabilitating abused horses.

“The charity may even be bringing some of the animals they have helped to the event.”

Tickets are £12 to pre-book or £14 on the gate. Pay via PayPal via risefromtheashes2016@gmail.com. For more information call Matt on 07891204883.