Ilkeston group’s panto continues

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall; who is the fairest of them all?”

To find out, come along to the Seven Oaks Inn to see Ilkeston Theatre Company’s latest production Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs by James Barry.

This is based on the traditional tale by the Brothers Grimm and completes its run this weekend with performances on December 9-10.

Snow White, (played by the youngest member Penny Courtney), falls in love with the extremely handsome Prince Valiant (Louise Bradley). However, the path of true love never runs smooth, especially as Snow White has an evil step-mother, Queen Evilynn (played enthusiastically by Angie Jacks). When Mirriam the magic mirror (new member Jill Laurie), points out to the queen that she may have acquired one or two wrinkles, the queen is furious.

She arranges for Snow White to be led deep into the forest by the idiotic, but kind-hearted Muddles (Seven Oaks landlord, Ryan Pound). Here, Snow White is found by the Seven Dwarfs who take her back to their cottage. Snow White, although delighted to be rescued, is somewhat disconcerted by the motley crew’s housekeeping skills.

Queen Evilynn is still intent on revenge, but don’t worry, Snow White has many friends including Clarissa the Cook (Ben Mills) who are determined to give her the happy ending she deserves.

The panto is taking place in the large marquee, Seven Oaks Inn, Stanton-by-Dale, Ilkeston, on the following dates: Friday, December 9, 7.30pm; Saturday, December 10, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets on sale now at the Seven Oaks are £10, with concessions at £8.50. Group discounts are also available.

For further information or to book tickets please contact 0115 932 3189.