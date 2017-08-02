It’s Miller time as top big band comes to the RCH

Catch the Glenn Miller Orchestra in action at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, December 10.

Directed by Ray McVay, and featuring the Swing Time Jivers and the Polka Dot Dolls, this is a concert not to be missed.

Enjoy the fabulous harmonies of the Moonlight Serenaders and the sublime vocals of Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter.

Come and hear the music that got us through the war with smiles on our faces and laid the foundations of pop right up to the present day – In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, American Patrol, Little Brown Jug, Tuxedo Junction and the song that became pop history’s first gold disc, Chattanooga Choo Choo!

As we approach the Christmas season, the musicians will be dusting off Glenn’s special arrangements of your Christmas favourites as well.

Bring the family as audiences of all ages will be thrilled by the sound of this amazing big band.

The performance starts at 3pm and tickets are £27.50-£23.50. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.