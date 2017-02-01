Jazz ace Corey’s Derby gig is eagerly awaited

Disquiet with Corey Mwamba is the name of a Derby Jazz gig taking place at The Cube, based at DEDA, on Friday, February 3.

Originally from and still based in Derby vibraphone player, composer, band leader and jazz activist Corey Mwamba is recognised as a highly creative improviser and composer working across a wide range of jazz and contemporary music.

Corey won a PRSF/Jerwood Foundation Take Five artist development award in 2007, was short-listed for the Innovation category in the BBC Jazz Awards in 2008, and was nominated for Rising Star on Vibraphone in the 62nd, 63rd, and 64th DownBeat Annual Critics’ Polls.

Disquiet Quartet is based in Leicester. Led by bass player Mark Trounson, their line-up with two tenor saxophones, drums and bass makes use of conventional harmonic structures and riffs as well as freely improvised and out-of-time improvisations.

In writing for the band, Mark has been influenced by Ornette Coleman, Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian, Elvin Jones and Old and New Dreams as well as by his teacher Bill McHenry.

The performance starts at 8pm at the Chapel Street-based venue in Derby city centre. For more details, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk