Join John and co for movie music magic

John Wilson and The John Wilson Orchestra will make their latest appearance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 22 from 7.30pm.

The show is called Music from the Movies and will feature a number of special guests.

John Wilson’s handpicked orchestra of virtuoso players return with their brand new show of musical masterpieces from the movies.

Joined by a line-up of star singers they will be performing hit songs and iconic soundtracks from the movies including Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, The Wizard of Oz, Hello Dolly, Star Wars, Gigi, Tom & Jerry at MGM, Gone with the Wind plus lots more.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for ticket availability.