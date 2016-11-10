Jump to it at Pearce’s Derby gig

Kevin Pearce will bring his electronica-tinged folk to the Maypole in Derby on November 23.

Having supported the likes of Beth Orton, Saul Williams and Turin Brakes previously, as well as a host of solo shows, Pearce has already cultivated a loyal and active fanbase.

He also has a new single out, called Jump. Sonically, Jump marks a significant progression in Pearce’s sound, building on the traditional folk songwriting style he is known for, adding more layers and textures resulting in a definite, electronic influence to the music. Having released previous LP Dynamite in 2014, Pearce was keen to take his work in a new, more diverse direction and Jump is the first evidence of this approach.