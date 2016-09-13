king william gig for emil

US musician John Emil will be bringing his UK tour to The King William at Milford on Saturday, September 17.

John is a professional roots slide guitarist who will be visiting the area as part of his fifth UK tour.

An accomplished singer/songwriter, guitarist, and a master of slide guitar, John Emil has delivered show stopping performances at major music festivals like the Telluride Blues and Brews Fest, the Leek Blues & Americana Festival UK, the Florida Folk Festival, the Decatur Blues and Bluegrass Festival, the Bangor On Dee Blues Festival UK and the 2012 Zoetemeer Blues Festival in the Netherlands.

Equally adept with the acoustic Hawaiian lap steel guitar and Dobro, Emil first appeared on the South Florida music scene in 2000.

Fans of John Emil love to hear haunting, subtle hints of Delta bluesmen Son House and Blind Willie Johnson, but Emil ultimately creates a unique style all his own by integrating country blues, folk, bluegrass and lush Hawaiian sounds into his repertoire.

Routinely taking the lost art of slide guitar in a new direction, Emil has composed a wealth of slide guitar tracks for media production libraries.

His instrumental tracks have been published by LA Post Music in Los Angeles, Westar Music in Canada and Strange Fruit in South Africa.

Emil recently became the first American musician to be published by London’s KPM/EMI, one of the world’s largest production libraries.

Among the many television and cable network shows Emil has supplied music for are Dateline, The Voice, American Pickers and several international wildlife and nature documentaries. John has also performed in music venues and festivals through out the UK, Germany, Belgium, Austria and The Netherlands.

He will be performing from approximately 9pm onwards and entry to the gig is free.